Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys Shares of 24,648 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,383,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,039,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,250,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,976,000 after buying an additional 143,929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) opened at 55.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm earned $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.43 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $230,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,016.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

