GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Decreased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 42,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 10.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 94,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,231,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,126,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 331,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) opened at 40.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.483 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s payout ratio is presently 389.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Sunday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

