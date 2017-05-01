Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $533,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Plc were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 4.9% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 4.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) opened at 26.19 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $73.10 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/peoples-financial-services-corp-increases-position-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod-updated.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.