Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Stake Raised by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,133,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,687,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,387,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 69.18 on Monday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $924.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Malecky sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $479,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

