Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Fastenal Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 16.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal Company during the first quarter worth about $452,000. TNB Financial bought a new position in shares of Fastenal Company during the first quarter worth about $270,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 97.2% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 44.68 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

