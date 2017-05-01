Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 2,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Banced Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17,360.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) opened at 31.36 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.2371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Simmons dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

