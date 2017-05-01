PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Sells $17,051.50 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $17,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Anne Mccallion sold 1,524 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $25,222.20.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anne Mccallion sold 4,572 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $76,581.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $88,100.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) traded up 1.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 47,341 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.26 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 444.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 71,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

