Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,270,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 93.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 78.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 446,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Rentals by 286.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 161,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) opened at 109.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $134.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pennsylvania-trust-co-acquires-shares-of-1600-united-rentals-inc-uri-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Vetr upgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.52 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corp raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

In other United Rentals news, COO Matthew John Flannery sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,338,168.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,124.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Mcauley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.46, for a total value of $382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,023 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.