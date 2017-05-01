Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,250 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 124,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 127,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 161,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) opened at 165.59 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $177.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $194.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

