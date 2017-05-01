Pennon Group plc’s (PNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNN. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.61) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Pennon Group plc to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.23) to GBX 680 ($8.69) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 874.50 ($11.18).

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 855.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.53 billion. Pennon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 761.00 and a one year high of GBX 958.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 877.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.75.

About Pennon Group plc

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

