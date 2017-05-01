Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) (TSE:PWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

PWE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 16th. AltaCorp Capital cut Penn West Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Penn West Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn West Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) opened at 1.49 on Wednesday. Penn West Petroleum has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $749.13 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/penn-west-petroleum-ltd-pwe-cut-to-market-perform-at-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWE. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 291,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 492,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $10,121,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn West Petroleum

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer in Canada. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta. Penn West is a development and production company. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, Penn West had produced 20 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), consisting of eight million barrels (MMbbl) of light and medium crude oil, three MMbbl of heavy crude oil, 44 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and one MMbbl of natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn West Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn West Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.