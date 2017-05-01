Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Stock Price

Headlines about Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy Corp earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts have weighed in on PGH shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) traded down 3.655% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.949. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,144 shares. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company’s market cap is $519.77 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

