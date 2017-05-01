Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 11,195 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. SRB Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 2,383,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 11,195 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pegasus-partners-ltd-sells-11195-shares-of-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.21 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $70,552.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $841,095.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,287. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.