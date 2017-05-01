Peel Hunt Trims Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) Target Price to GBX 14

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold Limited in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) opened at 7.375 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 36.81 million. Shanta Gold Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4.55 and a 1-year high of GBX 13.38.

Shanta Gold Limited Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

