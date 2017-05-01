Peel Hunt Raises Persimmon plc (PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,260

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.10) to GBX 2,260 ($28.89) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($25.19) price objective on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon plc from GBX 1,885.10 ($24.10) to GBX 2,123 ($27.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010.14 ($25.70).

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) opened at 2335.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,917.87. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.20 billion. Persimmon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,351.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Persimmon plc’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($27.17), for a total transaction of £83,895 ($107,255.18). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 710 shares of Persimmon plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($27.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,030.70 ($19,215.93).

Persimmon plc Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

