Peel Hunt Raises Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Price Target to GBX 610

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 565 ($7.22) to GBX 610 ($7.80) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 615 ($7.86) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 495 ($6.33) to GBX 540 ($6.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.73) price objective (up from GBX 575 ($7.35)) on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities Ltd cut their price objective on Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 609 ($7.79) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 425 ($5.43) to GBX 492 ($6.29) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 561.73 ($7.18).

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) opened at 579.4927 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 556.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.76. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 326.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 603.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.83 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

