Peel Hunt Boosts Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Price Target to GBX 1,690

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.09) to GBX 1,690 ($21.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($24.67) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.43) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,388 ($17.74) to GBX 1,591 ($20.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,501.87 ($19.20).

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1440.00. Galliford Try plc has a 1-year low of GBX 739.86 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,592.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,384.81. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.19 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

About Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

