British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Insider Pedro Malan Purchases 3,000 Shares

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) insider Pedro Malan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,376 ($69.41) per share, for a total transaction of £161,280 ($208,237.57).

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) traded down 0.401069% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5205.737793. British American Tobacco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,072.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,408.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 96.79 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,252.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,830.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 118.10 ($1.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco plc’s previous dividend of $51.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,622 ($59.68) price target (down previously from GBX 5,150 ($66.49)) on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on British American Tobacco plc from GBX 4,950 ($63.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.14) price target on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,000 ($77.47) target price on British American Tobacco plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Whitman Howard reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.43) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,363.24 ($69.25).

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

