Pearson PLC (PSO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pearson PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Pearson PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) traded down 0.793% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.135. 70,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Pearson PLC has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.63 billion.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.4236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from Pearson PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

About Pearson PLC

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

