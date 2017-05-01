PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. 23,645 shares of the stock traded hands. PDC Energy has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $84.88. The company’s market cap is $3.60 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 42.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Joseph E. Casabona sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $425,198 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 252,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $26,824,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,272,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,327,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

