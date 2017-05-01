PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Receives Outperform Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) traded down 0.90% on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,051 shares. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,882,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,233,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,585,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 629,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,169,000 after buying an additional 584,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

