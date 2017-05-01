Paypal Holdings’ (PYPL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Paypal Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,478 shares. Paypal Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 41.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 23.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

