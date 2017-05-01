Paypal Holdings’ (PYPL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Pacific Crest

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pacific Crest in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Monday. Paypal Holdings has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Paypal Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 30.5% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,410,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 329,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 965,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 547,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 23.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 68.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,016,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,596,000 after buying an additional 1,221,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

