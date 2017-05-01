Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Results vs. consensus. PayPal reported strong 1Q, with both revenue and EPS exceeding Street expectations. Revenue was $2.98B (+17% Y/Y) vs. consensus’ (FactSet) $2.94B, while pro forma EPS of $0.44 was above consensus’ $0.41.””

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $44.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 68.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,016,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,596,000 after buying an additional 1,221,760 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 7.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 59,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 498,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

