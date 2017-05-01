Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $45.52 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Paypal Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Paypal Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.57% on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 2,421,524 shares of the company traded hands. Paypal Holdings has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the first quarter worth about $1,558,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

