Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paypal Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.38% on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537,391 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 41.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 23.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

