Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) VP Sells $184,103.92 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) VP Michael R. Haske sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $184,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,380,539 shares in the company, valued at $55,276,781.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,815 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.03 billion. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business earned $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. TheStreet lowered Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Paylocity Holding Corp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 23.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

