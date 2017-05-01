Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) VP Mark Anthony Bottini Sells 35,000 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,797 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/paychex-inc-payx-vp-mark-anthony-bottini-sells-35000-shares.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 228.2% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $590,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.