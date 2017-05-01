Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Held by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. held its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,310 shares. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/paychex-inc-payx-stake-held-by-john-g-ullman-associates-inc.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $524,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.