Paul A. Novelly Sells 47,036 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) Director Paul A. Novelly sold 47,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $2,275,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) opened at 47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.
FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on FCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.
