Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $40,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 48.19 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.96 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.48) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) SVP Sells $40,070.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/patrick-r-oneil-sells-1000-shares-of-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-stock-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.