Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Patrick Industries (PATK) Share Price

Press coverage about Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patrick Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) traded up 4.79% during trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. 205,610 shares of the stock traded hands. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The business earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $56,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,612,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,044,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $942,107. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/patrick-industries-patk-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.