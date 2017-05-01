Patricia A. Stitzel Sells 3,500 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) COO Patricia A. Stitzel sold 3,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $552,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. 272,845 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business earned $554.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 117.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

