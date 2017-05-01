Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 183 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Allegion PLC were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegion PLC by 36.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion PLC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 127,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Allegion PLC by 483.0% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Allegion PLC by 2,106.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Allegion PLC by 7.5% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 638,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,352,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 525,517 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Allegion PLC had a return on equity of 263.12% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $548.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Allegion PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Allegion PLC’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Allegion PLC in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $303,781.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,239.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $1,765,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,606 shares of company stock worth $2,637,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

