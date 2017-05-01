Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Maintains Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI held its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) traded down 3.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 1,270,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm earned $764.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. AllianceBernstein Holding’s payout ratio is presently 89.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

