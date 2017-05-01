Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,866 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,499 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,762.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 335,340 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 317,338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,732 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 79.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.341% on Monday, hitting $63.325. 2,524,469 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.295 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $64.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Nomura cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Xilinx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

In related news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,100,421.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $2,651,172. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

