Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 25,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) traded down 4.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,092 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Parke Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania.

