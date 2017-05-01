Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk-earns-hold-rating-from-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.