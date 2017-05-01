PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL) Stake Maintained by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC maintained its position in PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in PAREXEL International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PAREXEL International by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,131,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,504,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter worth $50,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PAREXEL International by 85.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after buying an additional 330,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter worth $36,989,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PAREXEL International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 1.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.76. 325,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PAREXEL International Co. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRXL shares. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PAREXEL International in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAREXEL International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In other PAREXEL International news, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $150,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,208 shares in the company, valued at $916,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $524,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAREXEL International Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

