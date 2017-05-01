Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,054,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,582,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,625,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 592,390 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,256,000 after buying an additional 355,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,365,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after buying an additional 93,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 481,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 65.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CDK Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 83.46%. The business earned $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Miles sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $611,324.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

