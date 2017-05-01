Parametrica Management Ltd Has $301,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 49.57 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

