Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 0.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 41.13 on Monday. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen N.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.79.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $42,861.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $716,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,467.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,894 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

