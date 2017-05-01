Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,872,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,255,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,284,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,771,000 after buying an additional 874,396 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,674,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,885,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,581,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,420,000 after buying an additional 299,036 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 91.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.34.

In other news, VP John S. Barresi sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $96,928.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Winter Jennifer De sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $86,767.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,648. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

