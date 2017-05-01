Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Papa John's Int'l earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John's Int'l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $83.00 price target on Papa John's Int'l and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,681 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.25. Papa John's Int'l has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Papa John's Int'l had a return on equity of 4,984.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John's Int'l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $637,996.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

