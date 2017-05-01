Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 1,440 Shares of Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (PZZA)

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its stake in Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Papa John's Int'l were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after buying an additional 266,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) opened at 79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Papa John's Int'l, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $90.49.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Papa John's Int'l had a return on equity of 4,984.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John's Int'l, Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Papa John's Int'l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza-stake-lowered-by-parametrica-management-ltd-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John's Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

In other news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $637,996.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.