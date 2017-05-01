Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Sell Rating for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

Panmure Gordon restated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on Metro Bank PLC from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,380 ($30.43) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc restated a sell rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd raised their price target on Metro Bank PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.57) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 2,650 ($33.88).

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) opened at 3528.70 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.83 billion. Metro Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,501.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,748.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,374.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,211.56.

In other news, insider Eugene Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,357 ($42.92), for a total value of £335,700 ($429,174.12). Also, insider Michael Brierley sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($45.86), for a total value of £119,554.71 ($152,844.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,333 shares of company stock worth $95,673,471.

About Metro Bank PLC

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank’s principal activities include provision of banking and related services through stores, telephony, Internet and mobile. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services.

