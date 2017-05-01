Epwin Group PLC (EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.39) price target on the stock.

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) traded up 1.642711% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.269585. Epwin Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 91.25 and a one year high of GBX 139.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 177.03 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Epwin Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Epwin Group PLC

Epwin Group Plc is a manufacturer of extrusions, moldings and fabricated low maintenance building products, operating in the repair, maintenance and improvement, new build and social housing sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The Extrusion and Moulding segment is engaged extrusion and marketing of polyvinyl chloride-unplasticized (PVC-U) window profile systems, PVC-UE cellular roofline and cladding, rigid rainwater and drainage products and wood plastic composite decking products.

