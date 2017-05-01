Pandora Media (P) Given Media Impact Score of 0.37

News articles about Pandora Media (NYSE:P) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pandora Media earned a news impact score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the Internet radio service an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on P. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The stock’s market cap is $2.55 billion. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm earned $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pandora Media will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 28,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $365,744.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,620.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,230.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,464. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

