Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) to Hold

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) opened at 54.54 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.01 billion.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pampa Energia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Pampa Energia worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

