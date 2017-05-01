Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight Co. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 81.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 609,388 shares of the company were exchanged. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Church & Dwight Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company earned $896 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.83 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,542. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co. Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

